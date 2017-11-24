Video: Dan Hardy Previews Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) main event preview has been released with Dan Hardy delivering the breakdown.

The promotion has called upon their international color commentator to deliver his analysis of UFC Fight Night 122’s headliner. This Saturday (Nov. 25), middleweights Michael Bisping and Kelvin Gastelum will clash inside the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China.

Bisping comes into the bout having lost his 185-pound title to Georges St-Pierre. Gastelum is looking to rebound after a submission loss to Chris Weidman. Bisping is a former UFC champion, while Gastelum is looking to reach the championship level.

As Hardy mentions in the preview, a win for Gastelum will put him closer to the top of the middleweight rankings.