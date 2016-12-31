Video: Dana White Gives His Thoughts On UFC 207 On FS1 Post-Fight Show

2016. What a year it has been for the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

On Friday night, UFC wrote the final chapter in their book of 2016, with their final event of the year — UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, which took place live on Friday night from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Featured above is the complete segment from the official UFC 207 Post-Fight Show on FOX Sports 1 on Friday night that features an interview with UFC President Dana White.

Watch the above video to find out what the UFC boss man thought of UFC’s final pay-per-view offering of 2016, including his comments on how Ronda Rousey handled her second taste of defeat inside the Octagon to reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight queen, Amanda Nunes.

