Video: Dana White Gives His Thoughts On UFC On FOX 23 In Backstage Recap

Following a successful UFC On FOX 23 event on Saturday evening, Megan Olivi caught up with the boss man to get his take on the first “big FOX” event of the new year.

Featured above is the video from UFC’s official YouTube channel, which features Dana White talking to the UFC broadcast team member about the big fights, what’s next for some of the fighters and more.

White again spoke about Shevchenko’s impressive victory over Pena, the Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal fight and the possibility of Francis Ngganou getting his wish for a fight with Junior Dos Santos following his impressive first-round finish of former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski on Saturday night.

Check out the complete post-UFC On FOX 23 backstage interview with UFC President Dana White above.

