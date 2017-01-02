Video: ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight,’ Season 2 Begins

A few days ago, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) released a teaser for the new season of ‘Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight.’ Today, the first episode of the new season was uploaded on the UFC’s official YouTube channel. Former UFC fighters Din Thomas and Matt Serra once again join Dana White on the road to finding the stars of tomorrow.

Season one saw a couple of unforgettable moments including the crew’s discovery of Sage Northcutt and Mickey Gall grabbing a microphone and calling out CM Punk. Northcutt and Gall not only made the UFC roster, but they even competed against each other last month.

Gall’s UFC debut only lasted 45 seconds as the 24-year old submitted Mike Jackson. The win earned Gall a bout with Punk at UFC 203. The Miller Brothers MMA fighter finished Punk in the first round.

When Northcutt debuted, he had a ton of hype behind him. “Super” was just a 19-year old who looked like a model. He earned a UFC contract after his appearance on “Lookin’ for a Fight.” Northcutt pummeled Francisco Trevino in 57 seconds. He then submitted Cody Pfister in the second round.

Northcutt was heavily criticized for his performance against Bryan Barberena. He tapped due to an arm triangle choke from half guard. Many fans and even fellow fighters believed the choke wasn’t tight enough and “Super” had simply given up. Northcutt moved back down to lightweight to defeat Enrique Marin at UFC 200.

Gall and Northcutt went toe-to-toe at UFC on FOX: VanZant vs. Waterson. Northcutt was able to open up a cut on Gall in the opening round. Disaster struck for “Super” in the second stanza when he was dropped and Gall took his back. The New Jersey fighter finished the bout with a rear-naked choke.

It’ll be interesting to see who can make a name for themselves on season two of “Lookin’ for a fight.”