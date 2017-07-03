Video: ‘Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight,’ Season 2 (Ep. 3)

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-

The third episode on the second season of “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight’ is here.

White, Matt Serra, and Din Thomas make their first stop in San Diego, California. Besides enjoying some of what San Diego has to offer, the gang checks out a flyweight prospect out of Team Alpha Male.

That flyweight fighter’s name is Joseph Morales. He battles through adversity in the opening frame to finish Sean Santella. After the bout, White welcomes Morales to the UFC.

You can peep the description for episode three of “Dana White: Lookin’ For a Fight” season two below:

“UFC President Dana White joins forces with former UFC champion Matt Serra and coach-turned comedian Din Thomas for a trip to San Diego. The guys’ wild itinerary includes visiting an animal sanctuary, braving a haunted house, a trapeze lesson, a day on the water and lunch at an unusual burger joint. But the high point of the trip is talent-scouting at a local MMA show where a promising young flyweight gets his big shot.”

