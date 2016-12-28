Video: Dana White Covers Much Ground In 30-Minute UFC 207 Media Scrum

We’re just two days away from the Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) final pay-per-view of 2016. UFC 207 will take place from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Dec. 30. Headlining the card will be current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defending her title against the returning Ronda Rousey.

The co-main event will also feature a championship tilt. Bantamweight king Dominick Cruz puts his belt on the line against Cody Garbrandt. Also on the card will be a potential bantamweight title eliminator. Former champion T.J. Dillashaw will do battle with John Lineker.

With the event approaching quickly, the UFC held its final media day before the weigh-ins tomorrow. Today saw the fighters do faceoffs, but there was a noticeable absence. Rousey was not present during today’s festivities. UFC President Dana White explained “Rowdy’s” media evasion in the scrum among other things. He also confirmed Mike Goldberg’s departure, but he didn’t get into details.