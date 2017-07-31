[VIDEO] Daniel Cormier Badly Dazed Following Loss to Jon Jones

UFC 214 saw the triumphant return of Jon Jones in a victory which came at the expense of former light heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier

The much-anticipated title fight between arch-rivals Jon Jones and Daniel Cormier ended in spectacular fashion, as the mercurial Jones connected with a head kick which effectively ended the contest.

Cormier, visibly dazed by the hit, was chased on a wobbly back foot before being battered on the canvas with some intense ground and pound from the younger man. While Jones celebrated a sweet victory (not just over his opponent but adversity and doubt) most were too enthralled in the beaming smile plastered across the face of “Bones” to take notice of Cormier’s struggle to get back to his feet.

In footage which was recently released and shows Cormier struggling with consciousness following his knockout loss to Jones, it is apparent that “DC” was still not 100% for minutes following the end of the bout. The 38-year-old, appearing concussed and confused, appears to be disappointed with referee “Big” Jon McCarthy’s decision to stop the fight and at one point appeared to be making his way over to Jones to pick up where he left off.

The footage is undoubtedly hard to watch but is nonetheless available to view at the top of the page.