Video: Daniel Cormier & Dominick Cruz Breakdown UFC 207’s Nunes vs. Rousey Title Bout

During Saturday night’s UFC On FOX 22 post-fight show on FOX Sports 1, the broadcast crew consisting of UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier, UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and UFC announcer Jon Anik gave their breakdown of the next UFC pay-per-view main event.

Featured above is the trio’s look at the upcoming UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship headliner at UFC 207 between current champion Amanda Nunes and the first-ever champion in the division’s history, “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place live on pay-per-view from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 30th.

Join us here on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207 PPV.