Video: Daniel Cormier Previews Anthony Pettis vs. Dustin Poirier

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) main event preview has been released and Daniel Cormier is delivering the breakdown.

The promotion has called upon their light heavyweight champion to deliver his analysis of UFC Fight Night 120’s headliner. This Saturday night (Nov. 11), lightweights Anthony Pettis and Dustin Poirier will clash inside the Ted Constant Convocation Center in Norfolk, Virginia.

Pettis comes into the bout having won a bout against Jim Miller. Poirier is in search of a victory after a controversial no contest result against Eddie Alvarez. “Showtime” is a former UFC champion, while Poirier is looking to reach the championship level.

As Cormier mentions, both men are fighting to get in the title conversation.