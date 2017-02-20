Video: Derrick Lewis Challenges Mark Hunt, Explains Stomach Pain In Browne Fight

Matt Boone
Soon after taking the first solid kick from longtime UFC Heavyweight contender Travis “Hapa” Browne in their main event bout at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday night, Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis was holding his stomach off-and-on for the remainder of the fight.

During his appearance on the official UFC Fight Night 105 Post-Fight Show on FOX Sports 1 after his big KO victory over Browne on Sunday night, “The Black Beast” explained his stomach pain.

Also featured in the post-fight interview, which you can watch above courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel is Lewis challenging dangerous striker and former UFC title contender Mark Hunt for his next fight.

For full-fight video highlights of the Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne fight from Sunday night, click here. For complete UFC Fight Night 105 results from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, click here.

