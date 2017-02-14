Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Gabriel Gonzaga UFC Fight Night 86 (Full Fight)

Ahead of his showdown against veteran heavyweight contender Travis “Hapa” Browne at this Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 event in Halifax, Derrick Lewis is featured in the latest “UFC Fight Night: Halifax Free Fight.”

Featured above is the complete Derrick Lewis vs. Gabriel Gonzaga fight from UFC Fight Night 86 in April of 2016. Watch as Lewis takes out the Brazilian heavyweight star with a first round knockout.

“Derrick Lewis stepped in on short notice and scored an impressive victory over the former title challenger at Fight Night Zagreb last April. Next, Lewis headlines his second event in a row when he faces Travis Browne this Saturday, live on FS1.”

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis takes place this Sunday, February 19th, live from Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, airing live on FOX Sports 1.