Video: Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne Highlights From UFC Fight Night 105

On Sunday evening, “The Black Beast” emerged as a real-deal threat to the upper-echelon of the current UFC Heavyweight landscape.

Derrick Lewis defeated longtime UFC Heavyweight contender Travis “Hapa” Browne via vicious knockout in the second round of their main event thriller at UFC Fight Night 105 on Sunday night in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.

Featured above courtesy of the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel are full-fight video highlights of the Derrick Lewis vs. Travis Browne fight from Sunday’s show.

