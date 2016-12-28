Video: Dillashaw Predicts Cruz Will Beat Former Teammate Garbrandt At UFC 207

In a new Twitter video released this week ahead of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view, a familiar face, who himself will be competing on the pay-per-view main card this weekend, gave his official prediction on the evening’s co-main event.

Former Team Alpha Male fighter and former UFC Bantamweight Champion TJ Dillashaw, who trained in the past with the challenger and went five rounds with the champion, gave the nod to “The Dominator” in the battle of top 135-pound fighters scheduled for this Friday’s pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“I think Cruz has just been too much of a veteran,” said Dillashaw in the video, which you can view below. “He’s been around this game too much and I think he’s going to out-class Cody with his movement.”

“He will out-smart him,” the former Team Alpha Male fighter added. “He’ll out-point him. I do not think he’s going to finish him but I do think he out-points him to a decision.”

Dillashaw concluded, “But you don’t know. Cody’s looking good, man. [He’s a] good up-and-comer. So, we’ll see. It’s going to be an interesting night!”

TJ Dillashaw fights knockout artist John Lineker in a battle of the number one and number two contenders in the UFC Bantamweight division on the PPV main card of this Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view.

