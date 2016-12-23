Video: DISH Releases 15-Minute Preview Special For UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

With one week remaining until UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, the UFC’s final pay-per-view offering of 2016, the pre-fight content and hype for next Friday’s event is seemingly everywhere.

Featured above is the official DISH preview special for UFC 207, “UFC On DISH: UFC 207: Nunes vs Rousey,” which is a 15-minute episode that gives fans a closer look at the top fights scheduled for the final UFC PPV of the year.

Headlined by Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship, UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey also features Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt for the UFC Bantamweight Championship, Cain Velasquez vs. Fabricio Werdum in a battle of former UFC Heavyweight Champions, TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker in a UFC Bantamweight Title Eliminator bout and Louis Smolka vs. Ray Borg in the PPV opener.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey goes down live next Friday night, December 30th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the PPV.