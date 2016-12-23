Video: Dominick Cruz Breaks Down His Second Win Over Urijah Faber Ahead Of UFC 207

Ahead of his latest title defense against a Team Alpha Male fighter in Cody “No Love” Garbrandt in the co-main event of next Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view, UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz is the subject of the latest promotional video released by the UFC for the big event.

Featured above is “UFC 207: Dominick Cruz – My Fight at UFC 199,” which features the reigning UFC 135-pound champion breaking down his second win over Team Alpha Male leader, the recently retired Urijah Faber, from their trilogy bout / rubber match at the UFC 199 pay-per-view back in June.

Cruz returns to the Octagon to defend his UFC Bantamweight Championship against Garbrandt in the co-main event of UFC 207, the final PPV of 2016, which also features Amanda Nunes vs. Ronda Rousey for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in the main event.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place next Friday, December 30th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the pay-per-view.