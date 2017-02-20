Video: Dominick Cruz, Gilbert Melendez Preview Woodley-Thompson 2 Ahead Of UFC 209

By
Matt Boone
-
0

During the official UFC Fight Night 105 Post-Fight Show on FOX Sports 1 following the fights on FS1 on Sunday night, former UFC Bantamweight Champion Dominick Cruz and former Strikeforce Lightweight Champion and UFC title contender Gilbert Melendez looked ahead to next month’s big pay-per-view event.

Featured above via the footage released on the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel is an early preview of the UFC 209 PPV main event, which will feature a rematch for the UFC Welterweight Championship.

Headlined by Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson 2 for the 170-pound title and featuring a co-main event of Khabib Nurmagomedov vs. Tony Ferguson for the interim UFC 155-pound title, UFC 209 takes place live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, March 4, 2017.

Join us here at MMANews.com on 3/4 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 pay-per-view.

video

0
