Video: Cruz On UFC 207 Loss To Garbrandt: “That’s How It Goes With 4-Oz. Gloves”

After losing his UFC Bantamweight Championship to new title-holder Cody “No Love” Garbrandt in the co-main event of UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey on Friday night, former title-holder Dominick Cruz took part in a backstage scrum with members of the MMA media.

Featured above are highlights of the scrum released via the official UFC YouTube channel late Friday evening, which features Cruz analyzing his first-ever Octagon defeat and second professional MMA loss.

Cruz denied a point that one of the reporters tried to make when talking with him after the fight regarding whether or not Garbrandt’s speed was one of the deciding factors in “No Love” getting the “W” over “The Dominator.”

“I don’t feel that,” said Cruz in response to the reporter. “I feel like he caught me in a couple exchanges in the mix-ups.”

“That’s how it goes in fights when you’re swinging with four-ounce gloves,” said the now former UFC Bantamweight Champion with a smile and a pair of shades.

