Video: Entertaining Compilation of McGregor v Mayweather Trashtalk

Conor McGregor v Floyd Mayweather may never happen, but the trash talk between both has been highly entertaining.

Both men are kings of their respective sports, especially in their abilities to self-promote and draw eyes to their fights. “Money” and “The Notorious” are superstars, who have transcended the ring and the octagon, yet to see a crossover fight happen in either discipline is beyond logic.

Despite the reality of a bout being beyond us, a catalogue of comical banter and insults have persisted since rumours of a superfight emerged.

One of Mayweather’s more interesting quotes:

“I didn’t know Conor McGregor was undefeated, or that he had reigned in MMA for 20 years undefeated, and was world champion in five different weight divisions.” “That’s something I didn’t know, so I guess you guys are telling me something new. If you say he’s the Floyd Mayweather of the MMA, I’m trying to find out. Have you ever made $300 million in one night? Have you ever made $100 million in one night? Have you ever made $70 million in one night?” “I’m a legend, a living legend. I gave to the sport of boxing years and years of hard work. It was blood, sweat and tears, I had a tremendous team, a tremendous run. I think it’s time for Conor McGregor to do what he do, but never compare Conor McGregor to me, that’s total disrespect. I’m an elephant and elephants don’t beef with ants. Elephant is so large he don’t even see ants.”

McGregor has given as much as he has taken from Mayweather, and there have been suggestions that the fighters may be in fact working collaboratively in order to hype up fights for the former, and keep the latter’s name relevant since his retirement.

The quote below sums up the Dubliner’s response:

“Floyd’s not ready for this. Much respect to Floyd. He’s a solid businessman, but as far as real fighting – true, pure unarmed combat – Floyd don’t want none of this. He does not want none of this. He wants it under boxing rules. He wants a boxing match. He doesn’t want a fight.” “Give Floyd a shout; tell him I’m coming. Tell him to run around Showtime offices. I want $100 million to fight him under boxing rules because he’s afraid of a real fight.”

If nothing, the video below should keep you entertained; watch the two masters of promotion go head to head: