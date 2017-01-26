Video: Extended Preview For UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie

As the first UFC pay-per-view event of 2017 draws closer, MMA’s largest promotion has begun their usual rollout of pre-fight promotional content to help add interest and excitement to the top fights scheduled for the show.

On Wednesday evening, UFC released their extended preview video for the upcoming UFC 208 event, which will feature the Octagon in the center of Brooklyn, New York’s Barclays Center for the first time ever for the fight card led by the inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout, as former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm and highly regarded contender Germaine de Randamie make their respective Octagon debuts at 145 pounds.

Featured above, courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel, is the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie Extended Preview video, which gives fans the first look at the storyline that UFC is focusing on to sell the Holm-de Randamie fight during the build-up to the actual event itself. Also included in the ten-minute preview special is the first look at the story behind the scheduled co-main event, which features former longtime UFC 185-pound king and current number seven ranked middleweight contender Anderson Silva versus current number eight ranked contender Derek Brunson.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie is scheduled to take place on Saturday, February 11th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, airing live exclusively on pay-per-view. Join us here at MMANews.com on 2/11 for live round-by-round results coverage of the show.