Video: Extended Preview of Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg For UFC 215

Fernando Quiles Jr.
The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out an extended preview hyping up Demetrious Johnson vs. Ray Borg.

On Sept. 9, Johnson will look to break the UFC record for most successful consecutive title defenses. To do so, he’ll need to get past Borg. The action will take place inside the Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta.

Also on tap for the card is a women’s bantamweight title bout between champion Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Check out the preview description below:

“Take an extended preview into UFC 215, which features the flyweight title fight between Demetrious Johnson and Ray Borg. In the co-main event is a women’s bantamweight title fight between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko.”

