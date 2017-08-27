Video: Floyd Mayweather Stops Conor McGregor in Las Vegas

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
Floyd Mayweather
Image Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The dust has settled, the smoke has cleared and Floyd Mayweather has stopped Conor McGregor.

In a fight that was more competitive than many expected, Mayweather found a way to get the better of McGregor and eventually put him away in the 10th round. It was close enough that unofficial Showtime scorer Steve Farhood had McGregor behind by just one point.

The scores didn’t tell the full story, however. McGregor was gassing and Mayweather began to tee off in the ninth round. The ropes were able to hold “Notorious” up. After landing a barrage of punches in the 10th round, referee Robert Byrd put a stop to the fight.

Fancy Combat posted the finish on Twitter.

