Video: Francis Ngannou vs. Andrei Arlovski Full-Fight Highlights (UFC On FOX 23)

At the UFC On FOX 23 event on Saturday night, a new promising Heavyweight contender emerged.

Francis Ngannou went from a highly touted rookie prospect to a consensus contender after dominating former UFC Heavyweight Champion Andrei Arlovski in the featured Heavyweight bout on the main card of Saturday’s “big FOX” event in Denver, Colorado.

It took Ngannou just 92 seconds to drop “The Pitbull” with a big left hook and a right uppercut, earning the quick TKO victory in impressive fashion to cement himself as the potential next big contender to emerge in the UFC Heavyweight landscape.

Featured above are full-fight highlights of the Ngannou-Arlovski Heavyweight featured bout from UFC On FOX 23, courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel.

For complete UFC On FOX 23 results, click here.