Video: “Father Time” Has Defeated B.J Penn – Frankie Edgar

Frankie Edgar feels the time has come for UFC hall-of-famer B.J Penn to retire.

Yair Rodriguez brutalized “The Prodigy” on Sunday’s UFC Fight Night. The former two-weight world champion had little to offer against the 23 year old Mexican. Penn, a full 15 years older than his opponent at 38, made his first appearance inside the octagon following his TKO loss to Frankie Edgar in July 2014.

Things did not work out well for the MMA legend against his younger foe. Penn was hit by a front head kick and right hand by Rodriguez which sent him to the canvas. A litany of pounding and hammerfists eventually led to referee John McCarthy stopping the fight after 34 seconds.

Rodriguez was complementary to Penn, following his win which now takes him to 6-0 in the UFC:

“This was an amazing fight for me; I fought a legend tonight. He [Penn] deserves more respect than I can give him. Thank you for accepting this fight.”

One man who would like to see Penn retire is ex-UFC lightweight champion and (fellow featherweight) Frankie Edgar.

“Father time is undefeated, and that’s what it really is”.

No one likes to see a legend carry on far past their prime.

