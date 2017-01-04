Video: Freddie Roach Thinks Ronda Rousey Should Retire

World renowned boxing trainer Freddie Roach is no stranger to mixed martial arts (MMA). The man who has helped boxing greats such as Manny Pacquiao and Miguel Cotto, has also trained future Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Hall of Famer Georges St. Pierre on the “sweet science.”

Roach knows what he’s talking about when it comes to boxing. At UFC 193, Ronda Rousey suffered a loss for the first time in her career. It was a brutal knockout defeat at the hands of Holly Holm. Roach said “Rowdy’s” loss was a little “embarrassing.”

Fast forward to the aftermath of UFC 207, and the story remains the same. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes successfully defended her title in a 48-second TKO thrashing of Rousey. TMZ Sports caught up with Roach to get his thoughts:

“Muay Thai is a stand-up fight game also. Muay Thai can go to the ground, but mostly it’s stand-up and she doesn’t do well with stand-up. Everyone has her number now.”

Roach’s assessment of the fight was short and to the point.

“(It) was 48 seconds of a beating, but that’s the fight game.”

When asked about Rousey’s mother calling for her daughter to retire, Roach didn’t disagree with her.

“She’s right.”