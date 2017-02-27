Video: Full “Countdown” Show For UFC 209 Featuring Main Event & Co-Main Event Fighters

The full UFC 209 “Countdown” episode has been posted.

FOX Sports 1 (FS1) aired the show on Sunday night (Feb. 26). The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) posted the full episode. Showcased on the special are welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson.

UFC 209 takes place this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a title rematch between Woodley and Thompson. At UFC 205, “The Chosen One” fought “Wonderboy” to a majority draw. Woodley kept his title as a result and he will put it up for grabs once again.

The co-main event will see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson battle for the interim lightweight gold. “The Eagle” has yet to suffer a loss in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “El Cucuy” is riding a nine-fight winning streak.

Below is the description of the “Countdown” special: