Video: Full “Countdown” Show For UFC 209 Featuring Main Event & Co-Main Event Fighters

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

The full UFC 209 “Countdown” episode has been posted.

FOX Sports 1 (FS1) aired the show on Sunday night (Feb. 26). The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) posted the full episode. Showcased on the special are welterweight champion Tyron Woodley, Stephen Thompson, Khabib Nurmagomedov, and Tony Ferguson.

UFC 209 takes place this Saturday night (March 4) inside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The main event will feature a title rematch between Woodley and Thompson. At UFC 205, “The Chosen One” fought “Wonderboy” to a majority draw. Woodley kept his title as a result and he will put it up for grabs once again.

The co-main event will see Nurmagomedov and Ferguson battle for the interim lightweight gold. “The Eagle” has yet to suffer a loss in his professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. “El Cucuy” is riding a nine-fight winning streak.

Below is the description of the “Countdown” special:

“UFC 209 Countdown goes inside the lives of four athletes on the brink of championship greatness. Tyron Woodley & Stephen Thompson fought to a thrilling five-round draw in November and must now dig deeper to find what it will take to win in their rematch. In the co-main event, dynamic lightweight contender Tony Ferguson and 24-0 Khabib Nurmagomedov get their long-anticipated match-up with the interim lightweight championship up for grabs.”

LATEST NEWS

UFC 209 Countdownvideo

Video: Full “Countdown” Show For UFC 209 Featuring Main Event & Co-Main Event Fighters

0
The full UFC 209 "Countdown" episode has been posted. FOX Sports 1 (FS1) aired the show on Sunday night (Feb. 26). The official YouTube channel...
Khabib Nurmagomedov Russia

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s Father Says His Son Has 1.5 Years Left of Fighting

0
Khabib Nurmagomedov doesn't have much time left inside the Octagon if his father gets his way. "The Eagle" has his sights set on UFC 209...
LFA 5 Highlightsvideo

LFA 5 Highlights: Adam Townsend Survives & TKOs Marcus Edwards

0
AXS TV Fights has rolled out the LFA 5 highlights. This past Friday night (Feb. 24) Legacy Fighting Alliance (LFA) held its fifth event since...
Floyd Mayweather

Floyd Mayweather: ‘Once Conor McGregor Speaks to The UFC, we Can Make Fight Happen’

0
Floyd Mayweather insists that he's his own boss, but Conor McGregor is not. As much as McGregor and Mayweather would like to do battle in...
Frank Mir

Frank Mir Discusses How he Met Former UFC Matchmaker Joe Silva

0
Frank Mir remembers the first time he met retired Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) matchmaker Joe Silva. Mir, who ended up being a UFC heavyweight champion,...