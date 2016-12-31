Video: Full Fight Highlights Of Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny From UFC 207

Although the fans inside the record-setting, packed house at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada didn’t agree, Neil Magny got his hand raised against former UFC Welterweight Champion Johny Hendricks on Friday night.

Magny defeated Hendricks via controversial unanimous decision with scores of 29-28 across the board after three hard-fought rounds in the featured preliminary bout on the UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey undercard live on FOX Sports 1.

Featured above are full-fight video highlights of Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny from UFC 207’s official post-show on FOX Sports 1 on Friday evening.

For complete round-by-round results of Friday night’s pay-per-view, read our detailed report here: UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey Results