Video: Full Replay of UFC Fight Night Phoenix ‘Countdown’

If you missed the initial airing of UFC Fight Night Phoenix’s “Countdown” show on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), don’t fret. The official YouTube channel of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) has rolled out the entire replay.

Sunday’s (Jan. 15) UFC Fight Night event will take place inside the Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona. The main event will feature a featherweight clash between a thriving prospect and a UFC Hall of Famer. Yair Rodriguez will be vying for the biggest win of his career when he goes toe-to-toe with B.J. Penn.

This will be the first time “El Pantera” will do battle with a former world champion. His last opponent was Alex Caceres in a bout that earned both men a “Fight of the Night” bonus. Rodriguez emerged victorious to extend his winning streak to six.

On the other hand, Penn is coming out of retirement. “The Prodigy” chose to hang up his gloves after getting smoked by Frankie Edgar in their third encounter. The retirement lasted less than three years. Penn’s last win was in Nov. 2010. He knocked out Matt Hughes in 21 seconds. Penn has gone 0-3-1 in his last four bouts.

The co-main event will see battle tested veteran Joe Lauzon compete for the 39th time in his career to take on former Bellator mainstay Marcin Held in a lightweight clash. Ben Saunders will return to the UFC to meet The Ultimate Fighter (TUF) season 11 winner Court McGee.

Bantamweight Jimmie Rivera pulled out of the card despite initially agreeing to face would-be replacement Marlon Vera. “El Terror” was going to face Bryan Caraway, but “Kid Lightening” went down with a shoulder injury. As of this writing, there has been no word on if the main card slot will be filled.

The prelims begin at 8 p.m. on FS1. The action continues at 10 p.m. ET with the main card.