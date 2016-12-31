Video: Gabi Garcia KOs 49-Year-Old Pro Wrestler Yumiko Hotta At Rizin GP

Amanda Nunes wasn’t the only female MMA star to score a quick knockout victory this weekend.

At the Rizin FF World Grand Prix Finals event held in Japan early Saturday morning, rising women’s MMA star Gabi Garcia improved to a perfect 4-0 professional MMA record with a vicious knockout in another lopsided affair that saw her challenged by an aging former pro wrestler.

Featured below are video highlights from Twitter of Garcia’s finish of Yumiko Hotta, the 49-year-old former professional wrestler who was clearly out-classed and out-matched against Garcia.