Video: Garbrandt, Cruz Camps In Backstage Altercation At Weigh-Ins (Embedded Ep. 5)

For more details on the altercation that broke out between Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz teammate / fellow UFC contender Jeremy Stephens at the UFC 207 weigh-ins on Thursday, as well as comments from both “No Love” Garbrandt and “Lil Heathen” Stephens discussing the incident after it was over, read the following MMANews.com article: Garbrandt & Stephens Discuss Their Altercation at UFC 207 Weigh-Ins

Ahead of Friday’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey event, the final pay-per-view for UFC in 2016, episode five of their week-long “UFC 207 Embedded” real-time web-series has dropped.

Featured above is episode five, which includes up-close footage of Cody Garbrandt and Dominick Cruz’s camps nearly coming to blows, having to be physically separated by security at the official UFC 207 early morning weigh-ins on Thursday backstage at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The official description for UFC 207 Embedded episode five reads as follows:

“On Episode 5 of UFC 207 Embedded, bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz and challenger Cody Garbrandt break down their verbal altercation after “No Love” storms out of a television interview. Women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes has as much fun as she can during her weight cut. All of the title fighters, including challenger Ronda Rousey, hit their targets at the official weigh-in. But while Nunes is on the scale, members of Garbrandt and Cruz’ camps again exchange words – and nearly more. UFC 207 Embedded is an all-access, behind-the-scenes video blog leading up to the two bantamweight title fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, taking place Friday, December 30th live on Pay-Per-View.”

