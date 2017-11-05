Video: Georges St-Pierre & Michael Bisping Post-Fight Interviews

Georges St-Pierre is the new middleweight champion and Michael Bisping is forced to go back to the drawing board.

Tonight (Nov. 4), UFC 217 was held inside Madison Square Garden in New York City. In the main event, St-Pierre challenged Bisping for the 185-pound title. It was clear in the opening round that ring rust wasn’t a problem for “Rush,” who had been away for four years.

His jab was as sharp as fans remember as were his takedown abilities. What was a pleasant surprise was St-Pierre’s killer instinct. After dropping Bisping, St-Pierre rained down strikes and then took the back of “The Count.” From there, he locked in a rear-naked choke and slept Bisping.

You can check out the post-fight interviews for both fighters above.