Video: Gina Carano Offers Advice To Ronda Rousey Following Her Second MMA Loss

Before Ronda Rousey, there was Gina Carano — but then Hollywood came calling.

Carano, one of few people who can relate to the spot Rousey currently finds herself in, recently spoke with the folks at Fight Hub TV (see video below) and offered advice to the UFC mega-star.

“Ronda [Rousey] should do whatever she wants to do,” said Carano. “She’s only 29 [and] she’s an amazing athlete, but she needs to express herself as an artist, too.”

Carano continued, “So let her do what she wants to do.”

Rousey is coming off of back-to-back losses inside the Octagon in her last two fights, getting knocked out by former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm back in November of 2015 and TKO’d by reigning champion Amanda Nunes back in December of 2016.