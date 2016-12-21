Video: Gracie Breakdown For Ronda Rousey’s UFC 207 Return Against Amanda Nunes

Ahead of her long-awaited Octagon return against reigning UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes in the main event of next Saturday’s UFC 207 pay-per-view, Ronda Rousey is the focus of a new Gracie Breakdown video released by the UFC on Wednesday.

Featured above is the new video, “UFC 207: Ronda Rousey – Gracie Breakdown,” which includes the usual hosts — Rener and Ryron Gracie — looking at Rousey’s best moves to use against the dangerous Nunes.

Rousey vs. Nunes is scheduled to headline the final UFC pay-per-view event of the year, UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey, which takes place next Saturday night, December 30th, from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Join us here at MMANews.com on 12/30 for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207 pay-per-view.