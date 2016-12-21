MMA News
Video: Highlights From 2016 in Bellator MMA

Video: Highlights From 2016 in Bellator MMA

By on December 21, 2016

Who doesn’t love a highlight package?

And a year-end one to boot.

Bellator MMA has put together two-plus minutes of highlights from 2016, featuring some of the bone-crunching knockouts, slick submissions and top fights from the past 12 months.

