Video: Highlights From Official UFC 208 Open Workouts

On Thursday, the official open workouts for UFC 208 were held in Brooklyn, New York, one of the final stops during “Fight Week” as fans await UFC’s first pay-per-view show of 2017.

Featured above from the official UFC On FOX YouTube channel are highlights from the official UFC 208 Open Workouts that included headliners and co-main eventers Holly Holm, Germaine de Randamie, Anderson Silva and Derek Brunson.

Headlined by the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship bout between Holly Holm and Germaine de Randamie and featuring Anderson Silva vs. Derek Brunson, UFC 208 takes place this Saturday, February 11th, from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Join us here at MMANews.com on Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie pay-per-view.