Video: Highlights From Open Workouts For Saturday’s UFC On FOX 23

The first UFC fight card on big FOX of the new year is only one day away, as UFC On FOX 23 goes down live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday night.

UFC continues to roll out their remaining pre-fight promotional content, particularly with video content being released on a regular basis during the always-fun final “Fight Week” festivities. One of the highlights of every UFC “Fight Week” is the Fighter Open Workouts, as fans get their first look at the fighters shape heading into their respective fights.

Additionally, the actual workouts between the fighters and their coaches/cornermen for the fight are studied like the Zapruder Films by die-hard fight fans for any potential signs of improvement, sharpening of skills, or gameplan reveals based on the routines they go through.

Featured above is a highlight video package of the official UFC On FOX 23 Fighter Open Workouts from this past Thursday in Denver, Colorado. The video, which comes courtesy of the official UFC YouTube channel, includes highlights of the workouts for the top three fights on the card: Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena, Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal and Andrei Arlovski vs. Francis Ngannou.