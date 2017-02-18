Video Highlights: Mauricio Alonso TKOs Josh Koscheck At Bellator 172

At the Bellator MMA event at the SAP Center on Saturday night, Josh Koscheck finally made his fighting debut for the promotion.

Unfortunately, things didn’t go so well for “Kos.”

Koscheck, who hadn’t fought since his loss to Erick Silva at UFC Fight Night 62 back in March of 2015, lost his sixth straight fight in his Bellator MMA debut in San Jose, California.

Mauricio Alonso stopped the TUF 1 veteran via TKO due to strikes at just 4:42 of the opening round of their televised fight on Spike TV.

Check out video highlights of the finish of the Alonso-Koscheck fight from Saturday night via the official Bellator MMA Twitter page below.

For complete Bellator 172: Thomson vs. Freire results, click here.

