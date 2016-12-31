Video: Highlights Of Amanda Nunes’ 48-Second KO Victory Over Ronda Rousey At UFC 207

In the UFC 207 main event in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, Brazilian-born UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Amanda Nunes solidified herself as the baddest female 135-pound fighter on planet earth.

After dominating former UFC and Strikeforce Champion Miesha Tate via first-round stoppage in the UFC 200 main event to capture the title back in July, Nunes dispatched of “Rowdy” Ronda Rousey in just 48 seconds of their main event fight on Friday night.

Featured below are the available highlights for the UFC 207 main event between Amanda Nunes and Ronda Rousey. Check back to this page often as new video highlights of the Nunes-Rousey fight and knockout will be added.

