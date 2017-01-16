Video Highlights: Yair Rodriguez TKOs B.J. Penn At UFC Fight Night 103

At the UFC Fight Night 103 event in Phoenix, Arizona on Sunday night, former TUF Champion and undefeated rising contender Yair Rodriguez proved he is the real deal.

Rodriguez dominated UFC Hall Of Famer and former two-division World Champion B.J. Penn in “The Prodigy’s” out-of-retirement Octagon return, stopping the Hawiian MMA legend with strikes just 24 seconds into the second round.

Featured above and below courtesy of UFC’s official Twitter, Instagram and YouTube pages, are video highlights of Yair Rodriguez vs. B.J. Penn from Sunday night’s UFC Fight Night 103 event in Phoenix.

