Video: Holly Holm Appears On “Live With Kelly” Ahead Of Saturday’s UFC 208 PPV

On Wednesday, the hype for this Saturday’s UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie event continued as former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Holly Holm stopped by “Live With Kelly” to promote her fight against Germaine de Randamie.

Holm, who meets de Randamie this weekend to determine the UFC’s first-ever Women’s Featherweight Champion, appeared on the popular morning talk show to promote this Saturday’s big event, which marks the first UFC pay-per-view so far this year.

In the clips embedded above and below, Holm sits down with Kelly Ripa for an interview and then re-joins her, along with Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos for a segment that features Holm hitting and holding pads to show off and teach some of her skills.

UFC 208: Holm vs. de Randamie goes down this Saturday, February 11th, live on pay-per-view from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Join us this Saturday evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the PPV.

