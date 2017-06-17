Video: Holly Holm Knocks Out Bethe Correia With Head Kick

Holly Holm snapped her three-fight skid with an emphatic knockout.

Earlier today (June 17), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder took on Bethe Correia. The two met in the main event of UFC Fight Night 111. The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass.

After two uneventful rounds, “The Preacher’s Daughter” only needed one shot to end it all. Correia dared her opponent to press the action. Holm obliged and put Correia to sleep with a perfectly timed head kick.

Holm’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record now improves to 11-3. Correia falls to 10-3-1.

ESPN posted the head kick knockout, which you can see above.