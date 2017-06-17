Video: Holly Holm Knocks Out Bethe Correia With Head Kick

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Holly Holm snapped her three-fight skid with an emphatic knockout.

Earlier today (June 17), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women’s bantamweight title holder took on Bethe Correia. The two met in the main event of UFC Fight Night 111. The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass.

After two uneventful rounds, “The Preacher’s Daughter” only needed one shot to end it all. Correia dared her opponent to press the action. Holm obliged and put Correia to sleep with a perfectly timed head kick.

Holm’s professional mixed martial arts (MMA) record now improves to 11-3. Correia falls to 10-3-1.

ESPN posted the head kick knockout, which you can see above.

Latest MMA News

Holly Holm

Holly Holm on KO Over Bethe Correia: ‘I Wanted to Pick a Clean Shot’

0
Holly Holm earned a much needed victory in emphatic fashion earlier today (June 17). Holm took on Bethe Correia inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang,...
Holly Holmvideo

Video: Holly Holm Knocks Out Bethe Correia With Head Kick

0
Holly Holm snapped her three-fight skid with an emphatic knockout. Earlier today (June 17), the former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) women's bantamweight title holder took...
Wanderlei Silva

Wanderlei Silva Shows Interest in Another Bout With Chuck Liddell

0
Wanderlei Silva vs. Chuck Liddell II? Back in Dec. 2007, Silva and Liddell clashed in the main event of UFC 79. Many recognize the bout...

UFC Singapore Headliner Holly Holm Among Bonus Winners

0
UFC Singapore got MMA fans up bright and early Saturday morning, at least for those of us in North America. The event turned out...
Holly Holm

Holly Holm Shatters Bethe Correia With Thunderous Head Kick

0
Finally, in our main event of the evening here at UFC Fight Night 111 from Singapore, former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm takes on...
video

Watch: UFC Fight Night 111 Post-Fight Press Conference Live Stream

0
Once UFC Fight Night 111 has met its end, check out the post-fight press conference. The presser takes place inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium in...

Marcin Tybura Earns Decision Win Over Andrei Arlovski

0
In our co-main event of the evening, top-ranked heavyweights Andrei Arlovski and Marcin Tybura go to war inside the Octagon. Round 1: Arlovski lands the first...
Colby Covington

Colby Covington Takes Home Decision Win Over Dong Hyun Kim With Wrestling Clinic

1
Next up on the main card, a welterweight clash between Dong Hyun Kim and Colby Covington. Round 1: Covington opens with a high kick attempt that...
Rafael dos Anjos

Rafael dos Anjos Decisions Tarec Saffiedine For Welterweight Debut Victory

0
Kicking us off on the main card is the welterweight debut of former lightweight champion Rafael dos Anjos, who takes on Tarec Saffiedine. Round 1: Saffiedine...

UFC Fight Night 111 Preliminary Results

0
The UFC's Fight Night 111 event got underway early this morning today (Sat. June 17, 2017) from Kallang, Singapore. Before the action on the...
Load more