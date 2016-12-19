Video: Holly Holm Says She Hopes Ronda Rousey Wins At UFC 207

Holly Holm told The Buzzer that she hopes former opponent Ronda Rousey defeats Amanda Nunes in their UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship match in the main event of this month’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view.

Holm famously knocked out Rousey in “Rowdy” Ronda’s most recent Octagon appearance, and will herself be challenging to regain a UFC Title when she meets Germaine de Randamie to decide the first-ever UFC Women’s Featherweight Champion in the main event of UFC 208, the first PPV that will follow the Rousey-Nunes led UFC 207 show on 12/30.

If both Rousey and Holm win their respective fights, the possibility of the highly-anticipated Rousey-Holm rematch will once again be looming over the Women’s MMA landscape, with the stakes at their all-time highest, as it would also then become the first-ever Women’s “Champion vs. Champion” bout in UFC history.

Rousey meets Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in the main event of UFC 207 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on Saturday, December 30th.

Holm meets de Randamie for the UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship in the main event of UFC 208 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, February 11, 2017.

