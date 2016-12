Ahead of this coming Friday’s year-end UFC pay-per-view, UFC 207, the folks at Inside The Octagon have returned with their in-depth preview of the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship main event.

Featured above is the “Inside The Octagon” preview for the UFC 207 main event between Ronda Rousey and Amanda Nunes.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place on Friday, December 30th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.