Ahead of this coming Friday’s year-end UFC pay-per-view, UFC 207, the folks at Inside The Octagon have returned with their in-depth preview of the UFC Bantamweight Championship co-main event.

Featured above is the “Inside The Octagon” preview for the UFC 207 co-main event between Dominick Cruz vs. Cody Garbrandt.

UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey takes place on Friday, December 30th from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.