Video: International Fight Week 2017 Open Workout Highlights

The Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) “International Fight Week” is in full swing.

Earlier today (July 5), fighters on “The Ultimate Fighter 25” Finale and UFC 213 took part in open workouts at the Park Theater. The list included women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes, Valentina Shevchenko, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Michael Johnson, and Justin Gaethje.

TUF 25 Finale airs live on July 7 on FOX Sports 1 at 9 p.m. ET. Johnson vs. Gaethje will headline that card. The following night, UFC 213 will be broadcast live on pay-per-view at 10 p.m. ET. Nunes vs. Shevchenko gets the main event billing, while Romero vs. Whittaker takes the co-main event slot.