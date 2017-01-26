Video: Joe Rogan Breaks Down Donald Cerrone vs. Jorge Masvidal Ahead Of UFC On FOX 23

With the first big FOX fight card promoted by the UFC in 2017 going down this weekend, the usual big fight feel MMA fans have come to expect from a typical UFC “Fight Week” is in full effect.

The always popular Joe Rogan Breakdown videos for the top fights scheduled for UFC events are among the many UFC On FOX 23 Fight Week videos that the promotion released via their various social media channels, most notably their official YouTube and Twitter pages, this week.

Featured above is the Joe Rogan Breakdown video for this Saturday’s co-main event, which pits fan-favorite Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone against former Kimbo Slice-style notorious street fighter-turned-legitimate veteran MMA contender Jorge “Gamebread” Masvidal. Find out how the longtime UFC commentator and respected MMA analyst expects Cowboy and Gamebread to match up in this weekend’s semi-final bout at the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, and tune into the event live via FOX Sports 1 (FS1) on Saturday evening to find out how on-point, or off-the-mark he was in his analysis.

Saturday’s show will feature a main event that is essentially a UFC Women’s Bantamweight title eliminator bout between the first-ever female winner of The Ultimate Fighter and decorated former top-level female pro Muay Thai champion turned eventual Holly Holm conqueror, as the number one and number two ranked contenders in UFC’s current Women’s 135-pound division meet inside the Octagon to determine the second challenger to reigning division champion Amanda Nunes.

UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena is scheduled to take place this Saturday, January 28th from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado, airing live and free via FOX Sports 1 (FS1). Check back here at MMANews.com on Saturday evening for a complete recap of UFC’s first big FOX show of the new year, including any noteworthy items that come out of the event.