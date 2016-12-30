Video: Joe Rogan Breaks Down UFC 207 Co-Main Event Between Cruz & Garbrandt

Ahead of tonight’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, Joe Rogan returns with his “Breakdown” video for the co-main event of the evening.

Featured above is the longtime UFC announcer’s analysis of tonight’s UFC Men’s Bantamweight Championship main event between current champion Dominick Cruz and dangerous knockout artist Cody “No Love” Garbrandt.

Join us here later this evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207 pay-per-view.

