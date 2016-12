Ahead of tonight’s UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey pay-per-view in Las Vegas, Nevada, Joe Rogan returns with his “Breakdown” video for the main event of the evening.

Featured above is the longtime UFC announcer’s analysis of tonight’s UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship main event between current champion Amanda Nunes and former title-holder Ronda Rousey.

Join us here later this evening for live round-by-round results coverage of the UFC 207 pay-per-view.