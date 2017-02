Ahead of this Sunday’s UFC Fight Night 105 event on FOX Sports 1 (FS1), longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan is back with his latest “Breakdown” video.

Featured above courtesy of UFC’s official YouTube channel is the Joe Rogan Breakdown video for this weekend’s Octagon main event between heavyweight sluggers Travis “Hapa” Browne and Derrick Lewis.

UFC Fight Night 105: Browne vs. Lewis takes place on Sunday, February 19th from the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.