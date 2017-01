Ahead of next weekend’s UFC On FOX 23 event, the first “Big FOX” card for UFC of the new year, Joe Rogan is back with his latest “Breakdown” video.

Featured aboved is the video, which the UFC released on Saturday, that shows the longtime UFC commentator giving his expert breakdown of the main event between Valentina Shevchenko and Julianna Pena.

UFC On FOX 23: Shevchenko vs. Pena takes place live from the Pepsi Center in Denver, Colorado on Saturday, January 28th.