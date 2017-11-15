Video: Joe Rogan & Dan Hardy Preview Werdum vs. Tybura

An Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) main event preview has been released with Joe Rogan and Dan Hardy delivering the breakdown.

The promotion has called upon the two men to deliver their analysis of UFC Fight Night 121’s headliner. This Saturday night (Nov. 18), heavyweights Fabricio Werdum and Marcin Tybura will clash inside the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

Werdum comes into the bout having won a bout against Walt Harris. Tybura is in search of his fourth straight victory. “Vai Cavalo” is a former UFC champion, while Tybura is looking to reach the championship level.

As mentioned in the video, both men are fighting to get in the title conversation.